How to watch modern pentathlon at the Tokyo Olympics

|Date/Time (ET)
|Session/Event(s)
|Stream/TV*
|Thursday, Aug. 5 - 12:00 AM
|Men's and Women's Fencing Ranking Rounds
|STREAM
|Friday, Aug. 6 - 1:30 AM
|Women's Swimming, Fencing Bonus Round, Riding
|STREAM
|Friday, Aug. 6 - 6:30 AM
|Women's Laser Run
|STREAM | CNBC (10 PM)
|Saturday, Aug. 7 - 2:30 AM
|Men's Swimming, Fencing Bonus Round, Riding
|STREAM
|Saturday, Aug. 7 - 2:30 AM
|Men's Laser Run
|STREAM | NBCSN (1:30 PM), CNBC (11:30 PM)
