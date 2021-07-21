Watch
How to watch modern pentathlon at the Tokyo Olympics

Getty Images
Getty Images
CHOFU, JAPAN - JUNE 28: Elodie Clouvel of France competes during the women's laser run on day two of the UIPM World Cup, Modern Pentathlon test event for the Tokyo 2020, at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza on June 28, 2019 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)
Posted at 9:15 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 14:13:43-04

Date/Time (ET) Session/Event(s) Stream/TV*
Thursday, Aug. 5 - 12:00 AM Men's and Women's Fencing Ranking Rounds STREAM
Friday, Aug. 6 - 1:30 AM Women's Swimming, Fencing Bonus Round, Riding STREAM
Friday, Aug. 6 - 6:30 AM Women's Laser Run STREAM | CNBC (10 PM)
Saturday, Aug. 7 - 2:30 AM Men's Swimming, Fencing Bonus Round, Riding STREAM
Saturday, Aug. 7 - 2:30 AM Men's Laser Run STREAM | NBCSN (1:30 PM), CNBC (11:30 PM)

*TV coverage and times are subject to change

