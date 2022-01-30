How to watch Men's/Women's Curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

2018 was a heck of a year for curling in the United States. John Shuster led the U.S. to its first-ever Olympic curling title in PyeongChang, and Shuster is back at this year's Olympics with the hopes of defending the gold.

Joining Shuster at this year's Games will be fellow 2018 gold medalists Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner, and they'll be joined by Chris Plys, who replaces Tyler George. Plys will also be representing the U.S. in the mixed doubles curling competition alongside Vicky Persinger.

On the women's side, Tabitha Peterson will take the reigns as skip of the women's curling team. Nina Roth, the skip from the 2018 women's team, will join her for 2022 alongside Tara Peterson and Becca Hamilton.

Men's and women's team curling at the Olympics will get underway February 9 with the men playing at 7:05 a.m. ET and the women taking the ice at 8:05 p.m. ET.

You can also see a full curling streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com and view the full mixed doubles curling schedule here.

U.S. Men's Curling Schedule Date/Time Event How to Watch Feb. 9, 7:05 a.m. ET USA vs. ROC NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Feb. 10, 1:05 a.m. ET USA vs. Sweden NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Feb. 10, 8:05 p.m. ET Great Britain vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC Feb. 12, 1:05 a.m. ET USA vs. Norway NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Feb. 12, 8:05 p.m. ET USA vs. Canada NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Feb. 13, 7:05 a.m. ET China vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Feb. 14, 8:05 p.m. ET Switzerland vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC Feb. 15, 7:05 p.m. ET Italy vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Feb. 16, 8:05 p.m. ET Denmark vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC Feb. 17, 7:05 a.m. ET Men's Semifinal, Sheet A NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Feb. 17, 7:05 a.m. ET Men's Semifinal, Sheet C NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Feb. 18, 1:05 a.m. ET Men's Bronze Medal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 19, 1:05 p.m. ET Men's Gold Medal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock