How to watch Jamie Anderson at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

U.S. snowboarder Jamie Anderson looks to three-peat in slopestyle at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and NBC and Peacock will be there to capture it all.

The 31-year-old from South Lake Tahoe, California, is the only women's Olympic snowboard slopestyle champion there has ever been, having won the event's inaugural 2014 competition in Sochi and its most recent at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. Anderson's third medal, a 2018 silver in big air, has her entering the 2022 Games tied for most decorated snowboarder in Olympic history.

After PyeongChang, Anderson tallied her sixth and seventh X Games titles in slopestyle and first in big air, as well as earned her first two world championship medals. She took sixth in slopestyle at last winter's Aspen Grand Prix, seventh in slopestyle at December's Dew Tour then claimed her ninth career World Cup with a slopestyle win at January's Mammoth Grand Prix.

Anderson has been among if not the top slopestyle rider for nearly a decade and a half dating back to her first X Games in 2007. She's faced several strong opponents along the way, but few are as talented as the one with which she currently clashes in Zoi Sadowski-Synnott. The 20-year-old New Zealander won both the 2019 and 2021 slopestyle world titles, came out on top in slopestyle at the most recent Dew Tour, and edged Anderson in both slopestyle and big air at January's X Games. Anderson bested Sadowski-Synnott in the aforementioned Mammoth competition. Other challengers in both events include defending big air gold medalist Anna Gasser of Austria and the Japanese trio of Kokomo Murase, Miyabi Onitsuka and Reira Iwabuchi.

Subject to others' results at the Games, any medal in slopestyle would at least temporarily grant Anderson the title of most decorated Olympic snowboarder of all time. Additionally, a slopestyle victory would make her the first snowboarder to win three consecutive golds in a single event. Another win and/or medal chance in big air provides the opportunity to cement a distinction as best-ever.

Anderson grew up with seven siblings, spending most days on the mountains of Lake Tahoe, and is known for her free-spirited attitude and fierce competitiveness. She recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend Tyler Nicholson, with whom she lives in Canada.

