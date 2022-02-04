Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

How to watch Chris Mazdzer at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

items.[0].image.alt
USA Today
USA Today
Team USA's luger Chris Mazdzer after earning silver at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.
How to watch Chris Mazdzer at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock
Posted at 4:13 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 17:28:06-05

The reigning silver medalist from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, Chris Mazdzer is about to sled feet-first into his fourth Games. NBC and Peacock will be there to cover him steer and slide from start to finish.

Mazdzer's success four years ago shocked the luge world: He entered the Games ranked world No. 18, but became the first American (and first non-European) since the sport’s 1964 introduction to earn a medal in men’s singles. 

Though he intended to add a doubles medal to his collection at these Games, Mazdzer faced a serious setback when he broke his foot in September. He’s competed as he’s recovered, to lukewarm results: Mazdzer squeaked into the last of three U.S. singles berths, and completely missed out on a doubles spot. 

Sign up to stream every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. See below for full broadcast and streaming details for every figure skating event. You can also see a full luge streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com.

SEE MORE: Get to know Chris Mazdzer: Luger, dad and dancer

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Chris Mazdzer
Coverage Schedule*
(all times Eastern, events subject to change)

Date/Time (ET)

Event

TV/Streaming

Sat, Feb 5 | 6:10 a.m.

Men's Singles -
First, Second Runs 

USA, Peacock

NBCOlympics.com

Sun, Feb 6 | 6:30 a.m.

🏅 Men's Singles -
Third, Fourth Runs

USA, Peacock

NBCOlympics.com

Mon, Feb 10 | 8:30 a.m.

🏅 Team Relay
All Runs

USA, Peacock

NBCOlympics.com

* TV coverage delayed; check full schedule for detailed information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Beijing Olympics Medal Count 2/3/22