How to watch the Alpine skiing men’s super-G on NBC Sports and Peacock

Just 24 hours after a thrilling men’s downhill electrified “The Rock”, the Olympic field of speed skiers returns to the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center for the men’s super-G, live on NBC Primetime Monday night.

Downhill gold medalist Beat Feuz has his sights set on the speed discipline double while top-ranked contenders Marco Odermatt and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde aim for their first Olympic medals. Defending gold medalist Matthias Mayer is also in great form and could make a run a repeat gold.

A quartet of Americans including Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Bryce Bennett could also factor into the fight for the podium places.

See the full start list HERE.

WHAT TIME WILL THE MEN’S Super-G START?

The men's super-G is scheduled to begin at the stroke of 11 a.m. local time in Beijing, 10 p.m. ET in the U.S.

HOW TO WATCH THE MEN’S DOWNHILL ON TV

The men’s super-G will feature prominently in NBC’s Primetime Coverage Monday evening, starting with the first skier down at 10 p.m. ET.

HOW TO STREAM THE MEN’S DOWNHILL ON NBCOLYMPICS.COM AND THE NBC SPORTS APP

Users with cable or satellite subscriptions can authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream every Alpine skiing event in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. A simulcast of NBC Primetime coverage is available, as well as a World Feed stream with OBS-provided commentary.

Stream the men's super-G on NBCOlympics.com Network Start time Stream Link NBC Primetime 10 p.m. ET HERE World Feed 10 p.m. ET HERE

HOW TO STREAM THE MEN’S DOWNHILL ON PEACOCK

For the first time, users can stream every event of the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. World Feed coverage of the men’s downhill begins at 10 p.m. ET. Sign up HERE.