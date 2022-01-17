How to watch Alpine Skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

From 18-year-old Mikaela Shiffrin swiping slalom gold in Sochi to snowboarder Ester Ledecka’s stunning super-G in PyeongChang, Alpine skiing routinely provides some of the most memorable moments of any Winter Olympics. Expect no different in 2022, where NBC and Peacock will be there to capture it all.

The Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center is set to host the world’s fastest and most technical athletes on skis. Top Americans Shiffrin, Bryce Bennett and Ryan Cochran-Siegle will test themselves against Europe’s best, including Petra Vlhova, Sofia Goggia and Marco Odermatt.

The action begins at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 5 with the men’s downhill event. That kicks off a run of 11 days of Alpine skiing spaced out over two weeks, with a new set of medals handed out after each day of racing.

For the first time in her Olympic career, Shiffrin has intentions on competing in all five individual Olympic events. She has previously won gold in slalom and giant slalom, as well as silver in the combined event. Her resume in the two fastest events – super-G and downhill – is less robust, though she still owns six World Cup victories between the two and cannot be counted out in either.

