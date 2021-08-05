Greece makes history in water polo semifinal win over Hungary

RESULTS

Greece has never won an Olympic medal in men’s water polo.

That will change on Sunday, after a somewhat surprising semifinal win over historical favorites Hungary. Hungary holds a record nine gold medals in water polo, including three in a row from 2000 to 2008. Now, if they're lucky, they can still take home Tokyo bronze.

Perhaps the water polo tides are turning?

At these Olympics, Greece topped Group A in preliminary play with four wins and one draw. In the same pool, Hungary raked in three wins, a draw, and one loss -- that sole defeat a 9-10 fall to the Greeks.

In Friday's semifinal rematch, Greece managed an even bigger victory over Hungary -- 6-9. The score remained close throughout the first three quarters, but Greece stacked a 5-4 lead in the final eight minutes with four back-to-back-to-back-to-back points.

Though about half the Greek team had a turn in the spotlight, Krisztian Manhercz was arguably the most dominant player, scoring in the third and fourth quarters and assisting with several saves.

Both the bronze and gold medal matches take place Sunday.