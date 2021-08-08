Watch
France completes handball sweep as women beat ROC 30-25

(Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian Olympic Committee left back Vladlena Bobrovnikova is challenged by France's pivot Beatrice Edwige during the women's final handball match between Russia and France at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Posted at 3:10 AM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 03:31:13-04

It was (more or less) a rematch of the 2016 gold medal game on Sunday in Japan as France tangled with the Russian Olympic Committee.

It was Russia who beat France 22-19 in Rio. This time, France collected a fairly comfortable 30-25 win in Tokyo.

France took a 15-13 lead into halftime, as France spread the scoring around but was led by Pauletta Foppa and Allison Pineau.

Polina Vedekhina and Daria Dmitrieva kept the ROC in the fray.

But France was just too much, nine players on the score sheet led by Foppa's ruthlessly efficient 7-of-7 shooting performance.

The French sweep was complete following the men's win over Denmark, and both teams will be defending champions at Paris 2024.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
