Germany goes one-two in four-man bobsled, Canada spoils

FOUR-MAN BOBSLED MEDALISTS AT THE 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS

GOLD: Team Friedrich, GER, 3:54.30

SILVER: Team Lochner, GER, (+ 0.37)

BRONZE: Team Kripps, CAN, (+ 0.79)

In the final bobsled race of the 2022 Winter Games, Germany struck gold with Francesco Friedrich and earned silver via Johannes Lochner — but Canada's Justin Kripps spoiled a potential second podium sweep by all of 0.06 seconds.

By winning the four-man race, Friedrich — Germany's Opening Ceremony flagbearer — successfully defended both his two-man and four-man Olympic titles.

When all was said and done across three sliding sports, Germany dominated with golds in nine of 10 events.

The initial two runs made it clear Germany would almost certainly win the four-man competition. But several questions remained even after Heat 3.

Which German team would claim gold — Friedrich or Lochner? Would the fourth-place German team led by Christoph Hafer overcome reigning gold medalist Kripps' 0.08-second lead? Could the USA's pilot Hunter Church drive his team into the top 10?

Perhaps most importantly: Could any single heat be anywhere near as compelling, hilarious, and heartwarming as Jamaica's final run, which saw the sled ride against a sidewall, a finish 8.25 seconds off the lead, and a course exit filled with hugs, shoulder pats, and the smooch of a lucky egg?

View social media post: https://twitter.com/nzaccardi/status/1495226215359303681

HEAT 3

The morning's first pair of runs saw Friedrich widen his marginal lead from 0.03 seconds to 0.20 over the second-place German team, led by Lochner.

The next two heats saw the fourth-place German team, led by Hafer, begin to close the gap on Canada's Kripps — a 0.17-second differential shrunk to just 0.08 seconds.

Midway down the rankings, Hunter Church hovered just outside the top 10, while compatriot Frank Del Duca skidded into 15th place — 3.04 seconds off the lead.

And Jamaica's four-man team, which had returned to the Olympics after a 24-year absence, enjoyed every hundredth of a second spent zig-zagging on the ice.

They finished last — in 28th place — and 8.25 seconds off the lead.

HEAT 4

In Heat 4, the start list was cut to 20 teams and the start order was reversed from slowest to fastest.

Both U.S. teams not only made it to the top-20, but also managed to improve their standings from the prior heat. In a stunner, Del Duca tied Romania's Mihai Tentea for lucky 13th place.

Church squeezed into the top 10, despite less cooperative ice. His results were all the more impressive considering his three-heat, 27th-place finish in the two-man race earlier this week, as well as a recent foot surgery. The 25-year-old pilot and his three teammates ended 2.76 seconds off the lead. Church will be one to watch in Milano Cortina 2026.

But it all boiled down to the top four. Ultimately, Hafner couldn't make up the deficit. In his fourth run, he gained only 0.02 seconds on Canada's Kripps.

Lochner maintained a 0.42-second lead over Kripps, and ended up nearly that far behind Friedrich. Though he struggled in his first run, Friedrich finished first in 3:54.30 — 0.37 seconds ahead of his silver medal-winning compatriot.

Friedrich is now a two-time Olympic champion in both the two- and four-man competitions. With four Olympic victories, 13 world championship golds, and a treasure trove of European Championship medals, the so-called "Ice Kaiser" has cemented his status as one of the greatest bobsledders of all time.

But the question remains: Does he have a lucky egg?

