Five-time world champion Adeline Gray reaches wrestling semis

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Adeline Gray of Team USA celebrates a win during the Women's Freestyle 76kg quaretrfinal on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall.
Posted at 11:38 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 02:36:06-04

Women's 76kg

Five-time world champion Adeline Gray of the United States is going to wrestle for a medal and will find out early Sunday whether it will be for gold.

Gray beat Tunisia's Zaineb Sghaier 5-0 in the Round of 16 then outlasted Turkey's Yasemin Adar 3-1 in the quarterfinal.

She'll wrestle Aiperi Kyzy Medet of Kyrgyzstan in the semifinal at approximately 5:43am EDT on Sunday [ STREAM LIVE ].

The bronze medal matches and gold medal match are early Monday.

2016 gold medalist Erica Wiebe of Canada lost in the first round.

The 30-year-old Gray entered Rio 2016 hoping to become the first U.S. woman to win gold in wrestling but instead bowed out in the quarterfinal round to Belarus' Vasilisa Marzaliuk.

Helen Maroulis would instead become the first American woman to win wrestling gold.

Marzaliuk won't be in the way this time, falling to Germany's Aline Focken in her first match.

