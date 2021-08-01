Five-time U.S. champion Adeline Gray reaches wrestling semis

Women's 76kg

Five-time American champion Adeline Gray is going to wrestle for a medal and will find out early Sunday whether it will be for gold.

Gray beat Tunisia's Zaineb Sghaier 5-0 in the Round of 16 then outlasted Turkey's Yasemin Adar 3-1 in the quarterfinal.

She'll wrestle Aiperi Kyzy Medet of Kyrgyzstan in the semifinal at approximately 5:43am EDT on Sunday [ STREAM LIVE ].

The bronze medal matches and gold medal match are early Monday.

2016 gold medalist Erica Wiebe of Canada lost in the first round.

The 30-year-old Gray entered Rio 2016 hoping to become the first U.S. woman to win gold in wrestling but instead bowed out in the quarterfinal round to Belarus' Vasilisa Marzaliuk.

Helen Maroulis would instead become the first American woman to win wrestling gold.

Marzaliuk won't be in the way this time, falling to Germany's Aline Focken in her first match.