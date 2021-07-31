First mixed trap medal falls to U.S. shooters Bernau and Burrows

FULL RESULTS

Maddy Bernau hit the winning shot in a shoot-off with Slovakia to give the U.S. the bronze medal in the first Olympic mixed team trap competition.

Bernau and Brian Burrows jumped out to an early 18-17 lead after 20 shots. Bernau missed three of her next five to open the door for Slovakia.

The Slovakian team gave up the upper hand when Zuzana Stefecekova, the gold medalist in the individual event, missed three of her last five to give Slovakia a final score of 42 out of 50. That gave Bernau a shot to clinch, which she missed.

But Bernau immediately composed herself, and when Stefecekova missed again in the shoot-off, Bernau took advantage of her second shot and whirled around with an excited smile.

Burrows, who was 12th in the men's trap event, hit 23 of 25 targets in the final. Bernau hit 19.

Bernau, a young competitor at age 23, placed seventh in the women's individual event, just missing the six-person final. Fellow U.S. shooter Kayle Browning took second in that event, but she and Derrick Mein struggled to a 13th-place finish in qualifying.

In the gold medal match, Spain and San Marino each shot lower scores than the final competitors, with Spain winning 41-40. Alessandra Perilli, who won the first medal ever for the tiny country of San Marino in women's trap, won San Marino's first silver alongside Gian Berti.

