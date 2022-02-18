Finland shuts out Slovakia, earns trip to men's hockey gold medal game

Finland's women's hockey team will be taking home a medal from the 2022 Winter Olympics, and its men's team is following suit. The Finnish men are headed to the gold medal game in Beijing after taking down Slovakia 2-0 in their semifinal tilt early Friday morning.

Forwards Sakari Manninen and Harri Pesonen both netted goals for Finland in the victory. Goaltender Harri Sateri, who's been outstanding throughout the Games, made 28 saves against the Slovaks to log his first shutout of the men's tournament. Sateri has now allowed just four goals on 115 shots against in Beijing.

Manninen netted the first goal of the game after sliding his own rebound under the right pad of Slovakia netminder Patrik Rybar late in the opening stanza.

Slovakia pulled Rybar late in the third period to try and score the equalizer with an extra attacker on the ice, but the Slovaks were unable to solve Sateri, and Pesonen took advantage of the vacated net to double the Finland lead and ultimately seal the victory.

Breakout sensation Juraj Slofkovsky of Slovakia was held off the scoresheet, but the 17-year-old still found ways to make plays for his squad. In the third period, the highly-touted prospect caused a turnover on a Finland power play and generated a 2-on-1 shorthanded rush. His strong effort didn't result in a goal, but it did show the potential the future NHLer possesses at such an early age. Slafkovsky finished the game with over 20 minutes of ice time. Slovakia captain Marek Hrivik was the only forward on the roster to see more action.

Finland now has a chance to win its first-ever hockey gold medal at the Olympics. The Finns have appeared in the men's gold medal game twice, but lost both times — once against the Soviet Union in 1988 and again to Sweden in 2006. Win or lose in the title game, the Finns are guaranteed to take home the nation's seventh Olympic medal in men's hockey.

Puck drop for the gold medal game is set for 11:10 p.m. ET Saturday night. Finland will take on the winner of the semifinal tilt between the ROC and Sweden.

