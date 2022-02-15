Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: ROC, U.S. skaters star in women's short program

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Getty Images
Mariah Bell practices at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
LIVE UPDATES: ROC, U.S. skaters star in women's short program
Posted at 5:07 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 05:33:45-05

One of the most anticipated events at any Winter Olympics, the women's singles figure skating competition, gets underway Tuesday, Feb. 15, with the short program.

The three competitors from the Russian Olympic Committee, Anna Shcherbakova, Aleksandra Trusova and Kamilva Valieva, entered the Games as favorites for a podium sweep. Their stiffest competition will come from Japan's Kaori Sakamoto and Wakaba Higuchi.

WATCH LIVE: USA  |  NBCOlympics.com  |  Peacock

The U.S. is represented by Mariah BellKaren Chen and Alysa Liu -- all capable of playing spoiler.

Follow along with our live blog below...

SEE MORE: Timeline of, reactions to Kamila Valieva's lifted suspension

Group 1 feat. Mana Kawabe

5:14 a.m. ET: Aaaand we're off! Anastasia Shabotova of Ukraine gets the women's short underway with some "Carol of the Bells." A fall on her opening triple axel and she scores 48.68 points.

5:21 a.m. ET: Finland's Jenni Saarinen is next up and she scores 56.97 points skating to another well-known tune: "Claire de lune."

5:28 a.m. ET: Austria's Olga Mikutina is into first now with 61.14 points after under-rotating two of her turns.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Beijing Olympics Medal Count Feb. 14, 2022