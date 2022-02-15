LIVE UPDATES: ROC, U.S. skaters star in women's short program

One of the most anticipated events at any Winter Olympics, the women's singles figure skating competition, gets underway Tuesday, Feb. 15, with the short program.

The three competitors from the Russian Olympic Committee, Anna Shcherbakova, Aleksandra Trusova and Kamilva Valieva, entered the Games as favorites for a podium sweep. Their stiffest competition will come from Japan's Kaori Sakamoto and Wakaba Higuchi.

WATCH LIVE: USA | NBCOlympics.com | Peacock

The U.S. is represented by Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu -- all capable of playing spoiler.

Follow along with our live blog below...

SEE MORE: Timeline of, reactions to Kamila Valieva's lifted suspension

Group 1 feat. Mana Kawabe

5:14 a.m. ET: Aaaand we're off! Anastasia Shabotova of Ukraine gets the women's short underway with some "Carol of the Bells." A fall on her opening triple axel and she scores 48.68 points.

5:21 a.m. ET: Finland's Jenni Saarinen is next up and she scores 56.97 points skating to another well-known tune: "Claire de lune."

5:28 a.m. ET: Austria's Olga Mikutina is into first now with 61.14 points after under-rotating two of her turns.