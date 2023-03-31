Watch Now
Watson B. Duncan Middle School Principal Phillip D'Amico arrested on battery charge

Police say D'Amico's wife claimed husband kicked her, threw picture at her
Phillip D'Amico, principal at Watson B. Duncan Middle School
Posted at 9:18 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 06:14:05-04

JUPITER, Fla. — The principal of Watson B. Duncan Middle School was arrested Wednesday on a battery charge.

The Jupiter Police Department was called to the home of Phillip D'Amico after a 911 hang-up call about 8:30 p.m.

Police said D'Amico's wife stated that her husband kicked her in the leg and threw a picture at her during a dispute "about infidelity and other marital matters."

D'Amico, 56, was arrested and taken to jail without incident.

The School District of Palm Beach County sent a note to parents confirming that he has been reassigned to a "non-student contact department" pending the results of an internal investigation.

Assistant Principal Mirlanda Vereen will be in charge of the Palm Beach Gardens school until further notice.

D'Amico is due to return to court April 17.

