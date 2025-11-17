Seminole Ridge High School students' AP exams damaged en route to College Board

WESTLAKE, Fla. — Students study hard to do well on Advanced Placement (AP) exams. Taking the classes can help students earn college credit, save money on tuition and get a head start on college courses.

But for a group of high school students, their path to success has hit a snag.

We found out the written portions of their AP exams from May 2025 were damaged by the carrier while on its way to the College Board. Sixty-five students from Seminole Ridge High School were affected.

The School District of Palm Beach County says the written exams were successfully delivered to the carrier and they were later notified the exams were damaged, with no further information provided.

We spoke with parent Steve Westra, whose daughter is one of the students. He said she was offered to take a prorated score or retake the exam, the latter of which she declined.

"I wonder how many of them actually know what happened because it came to the student's email for the school, and our daughter actually told us, so how many people didn't do that?" Westra said. "So what it means for her personally and anybody affected by it, number one, she's taken all her senior year taking college courses. Missing out on these credits means that it can extend the timeline for her. [There's] cost involved with it too, because she's doing it through the school."

The College Board says they are in the process of transitioning the AP exams to digital.

If families still have questions, they should call the AP services for students at 888-225-5427.