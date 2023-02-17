Port St. Lucie High School on lockdown following rumor of threat

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie High School is on a precautionary lockdown Friday after the school's principal said a rumor was circulating on social media about a threat to the school.

In a callout to parents, principal Nicole Telese emphasized "there is no identified threat."

However, as a precaution, the school is currently on a code yellow lockdown and movement is limited across campus while the rumor is investigated by law enforcement.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video of Port St. Lucie High School lockdown

Telese added in her callout that additional security is at the school, which is located at 1201 Southeast Jaguar Lane.

"We place student safety at the highest priority level," Telese said in her call. "This matter is being taken very seriously, and we are accordingly to ensure a safe campus. Anyone found to be making threats will have severe consequences as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct which may include expulsion and/or arrest."

Here is Telese's full callout to parents:

Good morning.



The School District encourages students and parents to immediately report any concerns or suspicious activities to school administration, Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers, or through anonymous reporting apps such as See Something, Say Something or FortifyFL). Thank you.

A spokeswoman for St. Lucie Public Schools said there has not been an actual threat toward the school, but rather a rumor of a threat on social media.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said it was made aware on Friday of messages circulating on social media of a school threat, adding, however, that there is "no credible threat at this time."

The police department is working closely with St. Lucie Public Schools on the investigation.