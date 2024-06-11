Watch Now
Person accidentally shot during Palm Beach County School District 'training exercise,' sheriff's office says

Posted at 11:25 AM, Jun 11, 2024

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A person taking part in a training exercise with the School District of Palm Beach County was injured in an accidental shooting at a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office gun range on Monday, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said the incident happened just after 9 a.m.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said deputies responded to an "accidental discharge" during a "civilian training exercise" with the school district at PBSO's gun range.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip area. That person's injuries are non-life threatening, the sheriff's office said.

WPTV contacted the School District of Palm Beach County for additional information, but has not heard back.

