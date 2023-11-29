Palm Beach County teacher arrested had 'history of psychiatric hospitalizations,' court document claims

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County teacher arrested three times in the last two weeks had a "history of psychiatric hospitalizations" and was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, according to a newly released court document.

WPTV on Wednesday obtained a risk protection order against Hawazin Wright, 43, which was granted by a judge on Nov. 22, ordering Wright to "immediately surrender all weapons, firearms, and ammunition in his custody, control or possession," as well as any concealed carry license, and not attempt to buy or receive any weapons, firearms, or ammunition.

The order said Wright "poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to himself or others by having a weapon, firearm or any ammunition in his custody or control."

Wright, who is currently in the Palm Beach County Jail on $40,000 bond, is on administrative leave within the School District of Palm Beach County.

The newly granted risk protection order extends a similar RPO issued against Wright last year following a domestic incident between the teacher and his wife on Nov. 5, 2022.

According to court documents, when West Palm Beach police officers responded to Wright's home at approximately 3:30 a.m., Wright's wife told them her husband had been "diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder," was taking "several medications," had "recently been having mood swings," and had a "history of psychiatric hospitalizations."

At the time, Wright's wife said the teacher owned a Glock 45 9mm handgun, which he kept in his nightstand.

More than a year later, a new RPO was issued on Nov. 22, just three days after Wright was arrested on Nov. 19 after West Palm Beach police said he interrupted a pro-Palestinian rally on Okeechobee Boulevard while carrying a "10 inch knife with a curved blade" under his shirt, court documents show.

West Palm Beach Police Department Photos provided by the West Palm Beach Police Department on Nov. 19, 2023, show Hawazin Gridley Wright running in a street while carrying a guitar as officers chased him.

The next day, on Nov. 20, after Wright had gotten out of jail, investigators said the teacher posted comments on the West Palm Beach Police Department's Facebook page, threatening police and conveying "that he was angry with police. He stated he was arrested illegally and his rights were violated," the RPO stated.

Wright, who has been employed by the School District of Palm Beach County since 2017, was arrested again four days later on Nov. 24 in downtown West Palm Beach for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of ecstasy/MDMA.

According to Wright's arrest report, he was carrying a 12-inch retractable baton and was "extending it in a threatening manner."

Two days later, Wright was arrested for a third time on Nov. 26 for making harassing phone calls and a written threat to kill or do bodily harm after police said he repeatedly called and texted a woman he was dating who had cut off contact with him.

"I'm not sure when the alleged text messages occurred," Wright told a Palm Beach County judge on Monday. "But I never received any verbal directive from her to stop calling her or texting her. I thought we were gonna have dinner on Saturday night. And then she just called the police on me."

WPTV Palm Beach County teacher Hawazin Wright, 43, appears in a courtroom on Nov. 27, 2023.

It should be noted that all three arrests over the last two weeks occurred during Thanksgiving break while schools were not in session.

Court records show that Wright was also arrested back on April 26 for violating a domestic violence injunction. In that case, Wright's arrest report stated he called his wife and threatened her, violating a no contact order that was in place.

Records from the School District of Palm Beach County show Wright received a written reprimand on Aug. 9 for insubordination and ethical misconduct after an incident at Christa McAuliffe Middle School.

Wright was also instructed on May 9 to "cease and desist" from communicating with any students, either in-person or electronically, until being cleared to return to regular assigned work duties.

WPTV contacted the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office, which is representing Wright, but the office said it cannot comment on the case.