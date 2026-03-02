Indian River State College is embracing AI technology in classrooms

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — For months, WPTV has been tracking how schools and colleges across our area are embracing artificial intelligence in the classroom.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite learned that Indian River State College has partnered with the platform Superhuman (formerly known as Grammarly) to prepare students.

Indian River State College embraces AI technology in the classroom

The partnership is not only teaching students about AI literacy, but also preparing them for careers once they graduate.

Indian River State College says the move makes it the nation’s first open enrollment state college to implement a comprehensive, institution-wide AI strategy.

The program is designed to enhance student learning, streamline faculty workflows and modernize administrative operations.

Dr. Timothy Moore, the president of Indian River State College, said the partnership comes at a critical time for higher education institutions.

"They need to be conversing in AI, they need to be exposed to AI, they need to understand what it is and how to exploit it for their benefit as they go along in their careers," Moore said.

Colleges and universities across the country are grappling with integrating generative AI in ways that enhance rather than replace people.

Bruce Fraser, the executive director of AI Integration, said one of the best ways to safeguard academic integrity is by making sure students learn how to use the technology properly.

"We have to evolve with technology," Fraser said. "We have to change the way we teach, integrate the technology responsibly and help students understand where they should rely on their own abilities and not just the tool."

The partnership comes with a hefty price tag of $150,000 a year. However, college administrators say the investment is about educating students for the future. Helping them learn, thrive and leverage tools responsibly.

WPTV connected with students who say they don't use AI for assignments. They told us they take pride in doing their own work, and they use AI to help them brainstorm for projects ideas, send emails and make study guides for exams.