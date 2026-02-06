'Ghost jobs' data from teachers' union shows educators with 'temporary' certificates in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — New data reveals how one local public school system is relying on teachers without a professional certificate.

A spokesperson for St. Lucie Public Schools said a majority of their 85 “long-term substitutes” are people working with a temporary certificate while they work to earn their professional certificate.

The spokesperson said they still post these jobs as open positions, which we learned after asking questions about a report from the Florida Education Association (FEA) claiming vacancies jumped 753% from August 2025 to January 2026.

"Some of these jobs we talk about, what I call, ghost jobs,” said David Freeland, president of the Education Association of St. Lucie. “It’s posted, but there is somebody in the classroom who’s nearly completed their certification requirements. So the hope is when they complete their requirements they will stay in that classroom. So that job is semi-open.”

Freeland, along with a spokesperson for the district, said they continue to post these jobs to gain applicants for teaching positions, particularly if somebody doesn’t complete the certification requirements for a variety of reasons.

According to the Florida Department of Education’s website, the difference between the two certificates is that people with a professional certificate must demonstrate “Mastery of General Knowledge” and “Mastery of Professional Preparation and Education Competence” through various tasks. The temporary certificate is only valid for five years and isn’t renewable.

Freeland argues the need for these type of teachers with temporary certificates is tied to various issues around the profession like pay, policies from state government and respect around the profession. He said these types of teachers are less prepared than other staff members.

“It’s in many ways like any other job,” Freeland said. “Knowing the job fully makes you better able to address uncommon situations in the classroom to meet the learning needs of multiple modalities of learning… to be fully versed in that makes you a better teacher to meet every student's need in the classroom.”

Lydia Martin, chief communications officer for the school district, said schools continue to operate normally because campuses are fully staffed with qualified adults. She said instructional continuity is maintained through long‑term substitutes and certified staff while school leaders adjust schedules strategically to protect core instruction.

“Students remain supervised, supported, and engaged in learning every day,” she wrote in a statement. “Many of these vacancies are temporary and are expected to be resolved before the next school year. As teachers return from leave, certification requirements are completed, and summer hiring begins; vacancy numbers traditionally decline. We anticipate that pattern will continue as we prepare for the upcoming school year.”

According to data from the FEA, vacancies jumped from 23 in August 2024 to 105 in January 2025. The union’s data shows vacancies at the district then dropped to 15 in August 2025.

The district also has a variety of recruitment efforts including a program a program to get former students, who become teachers back to the district as employees. We also saw various job fair events and even bonuses from referendum funds. The district’s five-year strategic plan also identifies various efforts to recruit and retain teachers.

