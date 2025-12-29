Carver Christian Academy sees dramatic reading improvements for at-risk West Palm Beach students

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A free private elementary school in West Palm Beach is transforming the lives of at-risk youth through education, with remarkable improvements in reading scores that are catching the attention of the community.

Carver Christian Academy, operated by Urban Youth Impact along North Australian Avenue, serves students from some of the area's most challenging circumstances. The school's mission focuses on educating and empowering children who face significant obstacles at home and in their communities.

"96% of our students come from a broken family," said Chris Tress, CEO of Urban Youth Impact.

The Christian school specifically targets children from areas of concentrated disadvantage, including neighborhoods like Tamarind Avenue (in West Palm Beach) and Riviera Beach. For three decades, Urban Youth Impact has been investing in inner-city children, and their educational approach is yielding impressive results.

The school's reading program has produced particularly striking outcomes. Over a 10-year testing period, data showed that only 13% of incoming students could read at grade level at the beginning of each school year. However, by year's end, 77% of those same students achieved grade-level reading proficiency.

Recent data revealed even more encouraging trends:

88% of students improved their reading skills over one year

63% are now reading at grade level

53% are reading above grade level

The school's success stems partly from its small class sizes, which allow for individualized attention.

Beyond academics, the school focuses on inspiring students to pursue their dreams and providing a safe environment for their development. Teachers and community members work together to mentor students and help them envision positive futures.

When asked about his aspirations, one student shared his goal of becoming a pastor, reflecting the school's emphasis on both educational achievement and character development.

The combination of academic support, small class sizes and community investment appears to be creating lasting change for students who might otherwise struggle in traditional educational settings.

