PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Karen England knows a thing or two about college shopping. With one daughter already graduated and another heading into her sophomore year at NOVA Southeastern University, this Acreage mom has learned what works—and what doesn't—when it comes to preparing for dorm life.

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Smart college shopping: A parent's guide to saving on dorm essentials

England, who her family lovingly calls the "overplanner," says that less is more.

"The best advice is to get them a good computer because almost everything that they do is online," England explains. Look for current sales at major retailers like Best Buy or directly from manufacturers like Lenovo.

Save your money on printers. Most campuses offer printing services, and assignments are typically submitted online anyway.

Check out Facebook groups in your student's college town.

"Graduating students, you can buy their stuff a little cheaper because they're trying to get rid of their mini-fridge or their microwave or their you know, table and chairs," England said.

Several major retailers offer special discounts for college students. Target provides 20% off storewide purchases, while Walmart Plus Student costs $49/year for free delivery and fuel discounts. Amazon Prime for Young Adults runs $69/year with 5% cash back on electronics and essentials.

By focusing on quality essentials and shopping smart, families can save hundreds while still getting everything their college student needs for a successful year.

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