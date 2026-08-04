Belvedere Baptist Church in West Palm Beach collecting school supplies for at-risk students

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As parents and teachers gear up for the new school year, Belvedere Baptist Church in West Palm Beach is collecting school supplies to help students succeed in the classroom.

WPTV

The church collected items students will need to start the year off strong, including paper, notebooks, pens and pencils.

"As our lives are transformed by the love of God, we want to basically extend that love and grace to those around us," Senior Pastor Rajiv Khatri said. "So for us, one of those ways, one of those means of grace is to help those in need in schools, in our neighborhoods and communities."

The church will donate the supplies to Turning Points Academy, a public school for at-risk students.

If you would like to help the church, please call 561-683-2636 or visit their website, here.

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