Back-to-school drive works to fulfill educational needs of Palm Beach County students

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, with the support of GL Homes, is making its final push to the community to donate supplies for its annual back-to-school drive.

Donations are being accepted at dozens of drop-off locations throughout the county. There's also an online virtual school supply drive for those who are unable to make donations in person.

The donated backpacks stuffed with school supplies will ensure that thousands of club members are ready for a successful school year.

GL Homes is the title sponsor of Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County's Back-To-School Drive.

This campaign will help more than 2,400 children and teens across Palm Beach County start the new school year with the tools needed for success.

The back-to-school drive began before students wrapped up school last year to help accommodate the shortened summer break.

"Without these supplies, our members most negatively impacted by the pandemic will continue to be unfairly disadvantaged," said Jaene Miranda, president & CEO of

Generous donations from community partners are an integral part of meeting the mission of the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County by enabling all young people to reach their full potential.

"We are proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County for this important goal of giving the most deserving children the school supplies that they need to achieve," said Sarah Alsofrom, director of community relations for GL Homes. "It's important for GL Homes to do our part to help the community fully recover."

Continuing to assist Palm Beach County families who live in poverty is critical this year after challenges caused by the pandemic resulted in a historic achievement gap.

According to the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County, a national study conducted by leading universities found that students are behind in key educational benchmarks by as much as 33 percent.

Organizers said efforts to help disadvantaged students overcome these challenges make the success of the back-to-school drive even more important this year.

The GL Homes and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County Back-To-School Drive will wrap up on Friday at 7 p.m.

Drop-off locations for backpacks and school supplies are scattered throughout Palm Beach County at participating businesses.

Backpacks stuffed with school supplies will be given to club members a week before school starts on Aug. 10.

Items can be purchased online and automatically sent to the clubs.

Click here to learn more about the "Stuff-the-Bus" back-to-school event or to make a donation.