Decathlon tracker: Live updates, results, highlights from each event

Follow along with results and highlights from each event as the decathlon unfolds in Tokyo.
Posted at 9:07 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 21:54:36-04

Event #1 - 100m

EVENT RESULTS

Canada's Damian Warner, the Rio 2016 bronze medalist and owner of the fifth-best decathlon score of all time, got off to a flying start in Tokyo with a time of 10.12 in the 100m, good enough for 1066 points and the early lead.

Warner won Heat 3, which also included the four next fastest times of the three-heat event. Australia's Ashley Moloney finished second to Warner in 10.34, worth 1013 points. No other athlete eclipsed the four-digit mark in the first of 10 events.

Kevin Mayer, the decathlon world record holder from France, finished second in Heat 1 in 10.68, ninth fastest overall. He has fought knee and Achilles injuries over the past two years which have sapped some of his explosiveness.

TOP 5 AFTER 100m (1/10)
Damian Warner (CAN) - 1066
Ashley Moloney (AUS) - 1013
Pierce LePage (CAN) - 992
Zach Ziemek (USA) - 963
Felipe Dos Santos (BRA) - 956

