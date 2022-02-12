Day 8: 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update

TEAM USA MEDAL RACE UPDATE 02/12/2022

Team USA claimed a single medal (gold) on Day 8 of the 2022 Winter Olympics, as six more medal events were contested.

Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner won the inaugural mixed team snowboard cross to supply the shine to Team USA.

It's the United States' 11th medal of the Games and fifth gold, bringing the total to 11: five gold, five silver, one bronze

The last five medals won by Team USA have all been gold

On Day 8 at PyeongChang 2018, the U.S. had nine medals - five gold, two silver, two bronze

Germany’ s eight gold medals so far include six in in the sliding events (4 luge, 2 skeleton) – no other country has won the gold in all luge and skeleton events at one Games.

s eight gold medals so far include six in in the sliding events (4 luge, 2 skeleton) – no other country has won the gold in all luge and skeleton events at one Games. 58 of 109 events have been completed

Just past the midpoint of medals awarded, Team USA is hoping to improve on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29).

The Americans also had the fourth-most gold medals in 2018 with nine, but have now not claimed a Day 1 medal at consecutive Olympics.

Team USA is chasing its medal-best standard of 34 overall with 10 golds on home turf in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics.

SEE MORE: Mikaela Shiffrin inspires by overcoming 'that striking hurt of defeat'

WINTER OLYMPICS MEDAL COUNT FOR 02/12/2022

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Standings After Day 8 - Top Ten Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Norway 8 3 6 17 Germany 8 5 1 14 Austria 4 6 4 14 ROC 3 4 6 13 Canada 1 4 8 13 Team USA 5 5 1 11 Netherlands 5 4 2 11 Italy 2 5 4 11 Sweden 5 2 3 10 Japan 2 3 5 10

See the live medal count for full medal standings and results from the 2022 Winter Olympics, updated in real-time throughout each competition day.