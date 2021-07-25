Danilo Gallinari, Italy stun Germany with late comeback

Would it be Lo or Danilo?

Germany and Italy staged a thrilling conclusion to their men's basketball Olympic opener on Sunday, with Maodo Lo and Danilo Gallinari putting forth outstanding performances in Italy's 92-82 comeback win in Saitama.

Atlanta Hawks forward Gallinari scored 18 points and Italy was plus-19 with him on the court, the Italian forward one of five players in double digits for the victors.

The comeback threatens to overshadow a dynamite performance from Lo. The Columbia University product had 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting including six-of-eight from 3-point territory.

Germany led 32-22 after one quarter but saw its lead shrink to three at halftime. And Italy surged down the stretch, taking the lead with 3:51 to play and growing it to four on a Niccolo Melli 3-pointer.

Stefano Tonut helped lead the Italian charge, scoring seven-straight points in a pivotal two-minute stretch. He finished with 18.

Isaac Bonga had 13 points, four assists, two steals, and two blocks for Germany, while Simone Fontecchio of Italy led the victors with 20 points.

Germany next meets Nigeria on Wednesday before Australia meets Italy.