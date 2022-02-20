LIVE UPDATES: News, results, recaps from final day of competition at 2022 Winter Olympics

Each and every day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the competition landscape. This article will be refreshed throughout the night, so be sure to check back. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details.

U.S. misses medal as Austria wins mixed team Alpine event

The U.S. made it to the semifinals of the Alpine skiing team event, which was postponed from its original time slot yesterday, but lost two matchups in a row and missed out on a medal.

The format for the team event is as follows: In each matchup, two nations each select four skiers (two men, two women) to race head-to-head on a parallel giant slalom course, and whichever country wins the most races moves on to the next round. In the event of a 2-2 tie, then the times of the fastest man and the fastest woman from each nation get added together to determine the winner. However, strategy was affected by the fact that one course, the blue course, was significantly faster than the other course, the red one, throughout the event.

The U.S. team — which consisted of Mikaela Shiffrin, Paula Moltzan, River Radamus and Tommy Ford — won its Round of 16 matchup with Slovakia and its quarterfinal matchup with Italy by stealing a win on the red course. The team's run ended in the semifinals though, as Germany took three of the four races to advance onward. The U.S. still had a chance for a bronze medal but lost to Norway in the small final.

Austria defeated Germany in the gold medal matchup with a team that included men's combined gold medalist Johannes Strolz and women's slalom silver medalist Katharina Liensberger.

Results: Alpine Skiing Mixed Team Event

🥇 Austria

🥈 Germany

🥉 Norway

— Shawn Smith