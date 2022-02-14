Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Recaps, results, news from busy Day 11 of Winter Olympics

items.[0].image.alt
USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY Sports
LIVE UPDATES: Recaps, results, news from busy Day 11 of Winter Olympics
Posted at 6:27 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 20:19:11-05

Each and every day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the competition landscape. This article will be refreshed throughout the night, so be sure to check back. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details.

Snowboarding medals are awarded in men's and women's big air, Kelly Sildaru and Eileen Gu battle in the women's freeski slopestyle final, and Mikaela Shiffrin and Sofia Goggia race the women's downhill on Day 11 of the Winter Olympics. Plus, the women's singles event for figure skating gets underway with the short program. Stay tuned for updates throughout the night...

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Beijing Olympics Medal Count Feb. 14, 2022