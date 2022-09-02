Watch Now
Deputies arrest Port St. Lucie man for selling opioids

Indian River County Sheriff’s Office has responded to 200 overdose calls this year
oxycodone 09022022.jpg
Indian River County Sheriff's Office
Deputies arrest man accused of selling opioids on Sept. 1, 2022.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 14:02:45-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — After responding to about 200 overdose calls this year, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man accused of selling opioids.

Detectives learned that Michael Gallegos was selling opioid pills and allegedly marketing them as “pressed Fentanyl.”

On Sept.1, detectives said they conducted a controlled buy with Gallegos, who resides in Port St. Lucie after recently relocating from Colorado.

According to deputies, Gallegos traveled to the southern end of Indian River County to conduct the drug transaction. During the course of the buy, ten 30 mg oxycodone hydrochloride pills were purchased and Gallegos was immediately taken into custody.

Authorities transported Gallegos to the St. Lucie County Jail and charged him with sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a convenience store, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

He is being held on a $20,500.00 bond.

The purchased pills will be sent to the Indian River Crime Lab to verify their chemical makeup.

