Cheung Ka Long wins historic gold medal for Hong Kong with a victory in men's individual foil

Fencer Cheung Ka Long joined an exclusive club of athletes who won gold medals while representing Hong Kong with a win in the men's individual foil event final. The 24-year-old is only the second athlete to become an Olympic champion while competing for Hong Kong. The first came in 1996, a year before he was born, when Lee Lai Shan won gold in windsurfing at the Atlanta Games.

Cheung downed defending champion Daniele Garozzo (ITA) 15-11 by showing off some speed and taking advantage of the close distance Garozzo likes to keep during bouts.

Alexander Choupenitch won the bronze with a 15-8 win over Japan's Shikine Takahiro.

Only one American, Nick Itkin, advanced beyond the Round of 32. He was ultimately defeated in the round of 16. Alexander Massialas and Gerek Meinhardt lost in their opening bouts.