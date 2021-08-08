Bulgaria upsets ROC in group rhythmic gymnastics final

Bulgaria, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, upset the gold medal favorite Russian Olympic Committee to win the group all-around rhythmic gymnastics title at the Tokyo Olympics.

Bulgaria led the field with their five balls performance in the first rotation, scoring a 47.550. The nation followed that up with a 44.550 in its hoops and clubs routine for a 92.100 overall.

ROC, competing last, needed higher than a 45.900 in its hoops and clubs routine to overtake Bulgaria for the win, but only needed above a 41.500 for silver. After scoring a 46.200 in Rotation 1, ROC ended up with a 44.200 in Rotation 2 to move into the No. 2 spot with a 90.700 overall.

The ROC initially scored a 44.200 in Rotation 2 and submitted and inquiry to have its scored reviewed, but it wasn't enough to change the podium standings.

Italy took the bronze medal with a total score of 87.700 (44.850 in Rotation 1 and 42.850 in Rotation 2).

Russian athletes had won the individual and group titles at the last five straight Olympics, but took second in both in Tokyo (the group discipline was added to the Olympic lineup in 1996 and Spain won the first edition). Israel's Linoy Ashram upset three-time world all-around champion Dina Averina in the individual final.

The American rhythmic group did not advance to the final, finishing 11th in qualification.