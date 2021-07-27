Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreira stuns, earns Games' highest scoring wave

items.[0].image.alt
Getty
Getty
Italo Ferreira scores near-perfect wave
Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreira stuns, earns Games' highest scoring wave
Posted at 9:05 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 21:53:22-04

Brazil's Italo Ferreira carved his way to the highest-scoring wave of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

And Ferreira, the 2019 World Surf League champion, wasted no time in announcing himself as a serious threat to take gold in the event's Olympic debut. The 27-year-old's wave-of-the-day show came within the first minute of his quarterfinal heat. It was nearly perfect, and scored at a near-perfect 9.73 out of 10.

It broke the event record set just moments before, when his countryman, Gabriel Medina, scored a 9.00 wave.

They were the top-scoring men in the quarters.

Italo Ferreira scores near-perfect wave
Italo Ferreira scores near-perfect wave
Getty
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tokyo Olympics Medal Count as of late July 25, 2021