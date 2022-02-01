Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor reveals positive COVID test in Instagram post

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, Team USA's three-time Olympic medalist who's aiming for her first gold medal in the two-woman and newly introduced single-slider monobob disciplines, wrote in an Instagram post Monday night that she had tested positive for COVID just ahead of the 2022 Winter Games:

View social media post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CZaxj4bIkNJ/?utm_medium=copy_link

Meyers Taylor previously earned Olympic bronze at Vancouver 2010, silver at Sochi 2014, and a second silver at PyeongChang 2018. She has been widely viewed as a gold medal contender at the upcoming Games, hot off a 2021-22 Bobsled World Cup season that saw her top the standings in both the woman's monobob and two-woman events.

Monobob's first-ever Olympic competition begins with training heats on February 11 at 9:00 p.m. EST, while the event's final is supposed to follow Super Bowl LVI (56) on NBC on Sunday, February 13. The two-woman race kicks off Saturday, February 19th at 7:00 a.m. EST and concludes Sunday, February 13th at 8:00 p.m. EST. A complete schedule of bobsledding races and exclusive NBC and Peacock streams can be found on NBCOlympics.com.

This is a developing story.