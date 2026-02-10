Friends turn plant-based passion into thriving West Palm Beach restaurant

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The kitchen is heating up at Dope Vegan for lunch. They serve burgers and fries, which are plant based.

So, how did these two women become entrepreneurs together? You could say it was divine intervention. Elizabest Singleton is a co owner.

“You’re only as great as your team," she said.

"How did you two meet?" WPTV Anchor Tania Rogers asked.

"At church, we were in the choir,” she responded.

Singleton and Rhona Nain opened Dope Vegan almost four years ago. And just like any new business, they experienced challenges..

"A big challenge is having to balance family life and then I do have a full-time job," said Singleton.

"I honestly believe that the business has been great, and we've gone through challenges like any other business, but we've persevered,” Nain said.

Part of persevering— learning how to adapt their business to customers.

"To not just cater to vegans, even though that is our niche, we've realized that a lot of other people are looking for healthier options—whether they're flexitarian, pescatarians, vegetarians or meat reducers," said Nain. "People are looking for healthier options and that is how we've been able to expand our market."

You could say it's a partnership made from above. Nain wants people to experienced Dope Vegan.

"It's dope, because it's an experience. It's a vibe, it's a mood," she said. "When people come here, we want them to feel like family, and it's not just about the food. It's about the experience."

Dope Vegan was started after Nain's sister struggled with her health. Along with help from her doctor her sister decided to change her eating lifestyle. Before she knew it, her lupus improved. Nain saw the difference in her sister's health and thought she should open a vegan restaurant.

Dope Vegan

175 N. Military Trail (just north of Southern Boulevard)

West Palm Beach

(561) 788-5139