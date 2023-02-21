Watch Now
Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick honors trailblazers in West Palm Beach

Forward Together recognizes elected officials, business leaders
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 1:09 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 13:22:23-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick invited a special guest to a legacy award celebration paying homage to the contributions of pioneers in the community.

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries was her guest of honor for the Forward Together event held Monday evening at The Ben in West Palm Beach. Jeffries is the first African American to lead a major political party in Congress.

Jeffries Cherfilus McCormick Forward Together.JPG
Forward Together legacy award celebration at The Ben in West Palm Beach on Feb. 20, 2023.

“I think it’s extremely important to have our own minority leader and it’s important to know he’s the future of leadership for the entire democratic party,” she said. “That’s what makes us such a special moment, that we’re being seen as members in our district, that we're being seen as members in our state and understanding the fight we have in front of us.”

The event aims to empower community leaders in District 20 in Palm Beach and Broward Counties to stay committed to advancing equitable opportunities for all Americans.

