Australia's McKeon becomes second woman to win 7 medals at a single Games

Australia's 27-year-old Emma McKeon, fresh off gold in the 50m free and medley relay, has become the second woman to win seven medals at a single Olympics in any sport.

The only other woman to achieve the feat: Soviet gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya, who scored big at the 1952 Helsinki Games.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics -- where Australia is second to the United States in swimming medals, with 20 overall -- McKeon has scored bronze in the 100m butterfly, 4x200m freestyle, 4x100m mixed medley, and gold in the 50m freestyle, the 100m freestyle, and the 4x100m freestyle.

McKeon also won three bronze medals and a single gold in the 4x100m freestyle at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She has the most career medals for an Australian with 11, overtaking the record set by Ian Thorpe and Liesel Jones.

SEE MORE: McKeon leads end-to-end, sets new Olympic record in 100 free