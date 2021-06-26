Athing Mu: 3 things to know about the 19-year-old track star
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Athing Mu of Texas A&M celebrates after winning the womens 400m in a collegiate record 49.57 during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 12:09:02-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Lunchtime Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.