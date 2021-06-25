Asafa Powell, ex-100m WR-holder, does not enter Jamaica Trials
Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 19, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Asafa Powell and Usain Bolt (JAM) celebrate after winning the men's 4x100m relay final in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Estadio Olimpico Joao Havelange. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Posted at 9:34 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 21:44:08-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Lunchtime Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.