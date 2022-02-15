Anna Gasser defends Olympic gold in women's snowboard big air

Austria's Anna Gasser defended her Olympic title in women's snowboard big air after an epic duel with slopestyle gold medalist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.

Gasser, 30, stomped three clean tricks in the contest, including a cab double cork 1260 on her final attempt, to claim the win.

Sadowski-Synnott, who fell on her own 1260 attempt, took silver, and Japan's Kokomo Murase earned bronze.

In big air, riders are given three runs to land a trick, and their best two scores get added together. Riders, however, are required land two distinctly different tricks in order for those scores to count.

Most of the contenders appeared to come into the contest with a similar strategy: put down a pair of clean runs — typically a frontside double cork 1080 and a backside double cork 1080 — to start the contest, then go for broke on the third and final attempt.

At the end of two runs, four riders — Sadowski-Synott, Gasser, Murase and Reira Iwabuchi — had successfully put down 1080s in both directions and were separated at the top of the leaderboard by just 11 points.

The action started with Iwabuchi going for a triple but unable to land it. Murase also came up short on her final trick, which brought the battle down to Gasser and Sadowski-Synnott.

That's when Gasser came out and did her cab double cork 1260, earning her the highest single-trick score of the contest and putting her into the lead above Sadowski-Synnott.

Sadowski-Synnott, the 20-year-old from New Zealand, tried to respond with a backside double cork 1260 but was unable land the trick.