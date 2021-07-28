Americans Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass take silver, bronze in women's 200IM

Japan's Yui Ohashi won Olympic gold in the women's 200IM, completing her sweep of individual medley golds in Tokyo.

Americans Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass -- both University of Virginia swimmers who've competed against each other since their formative years -- took silver and bronze.

Walsh swam 2:08.65 and Douglass 2:09.04 as the U.S. earned two medals in this event for the first time since 1984.

Ohashi swam 2:08.52 to snare gold after winning the 400IM in 4:32.08.

2016 gold medalist Katinka Hosszu of Hungary finished seventh.

The same swimmer has won both women's medley races at every Olympics since 1996 (Hosszu In 2016, Ye Shiwen in 2012, Stephanie Rice in 2008, Yana Klochkova in 2004 and 2000, and Michelle Smith in 1996).