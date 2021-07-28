Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Americans Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass take silver, bronze in women's 200IM

items.[0].image.alt
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass of the United States won silver and bronze in Tokyo
Americans Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass take silver, bronze in women's 200IM
Posted at 8:36 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 23:19:51-04

Japan's Yui Ohashi won Olympic gold in the women's 200IM, completing her sweep of individual medley golds in Tokyo.

Americans Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass -- both University of Virginia swimmers who've competed against each other since their formative years -- took silver and bronze.

Walsh swam 2:08.65 and Douglass 2:09.04 as the U.S. earned two medals in this event for the first time since 1984.

Ohashi swam 2:08.52 to snare gold after winning the 400IM in 4:32.08.

2016 gold medalist Katinka Hosszu of Hungary finished seventh.

The same swimmer has won both women's medley races at every Olympics since 1996 (Hosszu In 2016, Ye Shiwen in 2012, Stephanie Rice in 2008, Yana Klochkova in 2004 and 2000, and Michelle Smith in 1996). 

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tokyo Olympics Medal Count as of midday July 27, 2021