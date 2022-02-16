Americans Alex Hall, Nick Goepper take gold, silver in ski slopestyle

Alex Hall of the U.S. threw down a super progressive run to capture slopestyle gold Wednesday at the 2022 Winter Olympics, redeeming an unlucky result in big air, while teammate Nick Goepper repeated his silver from PyeongChang for a third career Games medal.

Hall, 23, capped off Run 1 with an incredible maneuver on the last jump, pulling back a right double cork 1080 into a 900 – the equivalent of a pretzel in the air – to score a 90.01, which ultimately held for the victory.

Goepper, who also took slopestyle bronze in Sochi, hit a switch 450-on to the first rail, went blindside 630-off the "Shred Shed," then pulled off a switch double bio 1260, a rightside double cork 1440 off "The Matrix" side takeoff and a left double 14 on the last hit for an 86.48.

The result matches a one-two finish from Hall and Goepper at last month's Mammoth Grand Prix.

Reigning world and X Games champion Andri Ragettli of Switzerland came up short on a final-run attempt, missing the podium in fourth, and Sweden's Jesper Tjader earned bronze at his third Olympics with an 85.35.

Hall and Goepper's teammate Colby Stevenson, already a silver medalist in big air, finished seventh.

