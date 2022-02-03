2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count: Gold, silver, bronze by country

The first Olympic medals for the 2022 Winter Olympics are being awarded Saturday, and you can track the leaders every day right here at NBCOlympics.com

Team USA is waiting for its first, hoping to improve on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29).

The Americans also had the fourth-most gold medals with nine.

Norway is the top Winter Olympic medal collector in history with 368 including 132 golds and the United States begins 2022 in second all-time with 307 and 105, respectively.

Team USA is chasing its medal-best standard of 34 overall with 10 golds on home turf in Salt Lake City during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

STANDINGS

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Standings Day 1 - Top Ten Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Norway 2 0 0 2 Slovenia 1 0 1 2 Italy 0 2 0 2 Canada 0 1 1 2 ROC 0 1 1 2 China 1 0 0 1 Netherlands 1 0 0 1 Sweden 1 0 0 1 Germany 0 1 0 1 France 0 1 0 1

