Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count: Gold, silver, bronze by country

items.[0].image.alt
(Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
(Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States poses for a portrait with her two medals, Gold in Giant Slalom and Silver in Alpine Combined on the Today Show Set on February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.
2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count: Gold, silver, bronze by country
Posted at 11:38 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 08:58:17-05

The first Olympic medals for the 2022 Winter Olympics are being awarded Saturday, and you can track the leaders every day right here at NBCOlympics.com

Team USA is waiting for its first, hoping to improve on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29).

The Americans also had the fourth-most gold medals with nine.

Norway is the top Winter Olympic medal collector in history with 368 including 132 golds and the United States begins 2022 in second all-time with 307 and 105, respectively.

Team USA is chasing its medal-best standard of 34 overall with 10 golds on home turf in Salt Lake City during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

STANDINGS

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Standings Day 1 - Top Ten
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
Norway 2 0 0 2
Slovenia 1 0 1 2
Italy 0 2 0 2
Canada 0 1 1 2
ROC 0 1 1 2
China 1 0 0 1
Netherlands 1 0 0 1
Sweden 1 0 0 1
Germany 0 1 0 1
France 0 1 0 1

Visit our Medals Hub for full medal standings and results from the 2022 Winter Olympics, updated in real-time throughout each competition day.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Beijing Olympics Medal Count 2/3/22