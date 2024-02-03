Names of Clearwater plane crash victims released

CLEARWATER — Authorities have released the names of a plane that crashed in Clearwater after taking off from an airport in Vero Beach on Thursday.

According to the Clearwater public safety officials, the victims were: the pilot, Jemin Patel, 54, of Melbourne Beach; Martha Parry 86, of 2647 Pagoda Drive; and Mary Ellen Pender, 54, of Treasure Island. She was visiting the mobile home.

A lengthy investigation is just in its beginning stages into what led into a mobile home park in Clearwater.

The FAA confirms a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 crashed around 7:00 p.m. Thursday after the pilot reported an engine failure. The FAA said only the pilot was on board.

According to FlightAware, it showed a route from Vero Beach Regional Airport with a takeoff scheduled around 6 p.m. heading to Clearwater Airpark.

Records show the plane is registered to Control Data INC with an address listed in Indianapolis. ABC Action News has not been able to reach the owner.

The investigation is continuing.

