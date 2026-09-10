West Palm Beach Publix in Southdale Shopping Center closing Sept. 26 for store rebuild

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Publix grocery store located in the south end of West Palm Beach is scheduled to close later this month.

Company spokeswoman Lindsey Willis said that the store at Southdale Shopping Center, located at 828 Southern Blvd., is scheduled to close at 7 p.m. on Sept. 26, as part of plans to rebuild the location.

During the rebuild, Willis said associates will be transferred to other Publix locations in the area.

WPTV, Chris Mills A sign was posted outside the Publix store located in the Southdale Shopping Center, at 828 Southern Blvd., announcing that it will close at 7 p.m. on Sept. 26, as part of plans to rebuild the location.

While this location is being rebuilt, Publix shoppers can visit the grocer's nearest store, located in the Belmart Plaza, at 500 Belvedere Road, in West Palm Beach. Willis said the Belmart Plaza location is about 1.3 miles from the Southdale Shopping Center store.

"We look forward to rebuilding the location and continuing to serve the community for generations to come with a store that meets the needs of our customers today and into the future," Willis said in a statement.

Additional Publix locations nearby include:

• Publix at Greenwood Shopping Centre

1700 S. Congress Ave., Palm Springs

About 4.1 miles away

• Publix at Village Commons Shopping Center

831 Village Blvd., West Palm Beach

About 5.1 miles away

• Publix at Crosstown Plaza

2895 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach

About 6.2 miles away

Publix did not offer a timeline as to when the Southdale Shopping Center location would be back open after it is rebuilt.