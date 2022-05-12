Watch
US stocks fall as inflation remains stubbornly high

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the Wall St. street sign is framed by American flags flying outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Posted at 12:31 PM, May 12, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors received another dire readout on inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2%, and the Nasdaq fell 1%.

The Labor Department on Thursday reported that wholesale prices soared 11% in April from a year earlier.

That follows a hot report on inflation at the consumer level on Wednesday. Major indexes remain in the red for the week.

Disney fell after missing analysts' forecasts in its latest earnings report, while Coach and Kate Spade owner Tapestry rose following strong results.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell.

WPTV Treasure Coast News