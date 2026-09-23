WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The cost of adding a new young driver to your auto insurance policy this year isn't pretty.

New data from MoneyGeek shows Florida is the most expensive state to insure a 16-year-old driver. Families should prepare to shell out $651 a month, or $7,812 a year. It's the highest amount in the nation and nine times more than what families in Hawaii spend at $72 a month.

WATCH: The cost is steep in 2026 to insure new teen drivers in Florida

The cost is steep in 2026 to insure new teen drivers in Florida

Florida ranked the worst state in the country for a new driver, with a score of 67.9 out of 100. The metrics used in the rankings include monthly premiums, licensing laws and overall local conditions.

Twelve of the 15 worst states considered costly or dangerous to insure new teen drivers are in the South or West. The study focused on drivers from 15 to 20-years-old.

Read the full MoneyGeek story here.