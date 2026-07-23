South Florida cost of living surpasses New York City. Here's what residents are saying

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new Bloomberg report shows the cost of living in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area has surpassed New York City, and South Florida residents say they are feeling it.

The report cited U.S. government data showing the cost of living in South Florida is higher than New York City, with housing among the key drivers. Wages are also part of the affordability equation.

WATCH BELOW: South Florida residents sound off on new Bloomberg report

South Florida cost of living surpasses New York City. What residents are saying

WPTV's story on Wednesday, and a post on our Facebook page, sparked hundreds of comments.

According to Indeed, registered nurses in South Florida earn an average of $36 an hour, compared to $56 an hour in New York. Indeed also shows attorneys in South Florida start around $116,000 a year, while those in New York start around $161,000.

Aspiring lawyer Hansell Martinez, who spoke with WPTV in West Palm Beach on Thursday, said the change has been noticeable.

"From what's happened in the last five years and all the big buildings coming up and all the people coming down from New York, it has changed; things are much more expensive down here," Martinez said.

A man visiting from Canada, also speaking to WPTV on Thursday, raised questions about the pace of growth.

"Where there is more concern is how much development is going on; can you sustain the development?" he said.

The debate over the cost of living between New York and Florida is likely to continue, but for Floridians, affordability remains the central issue.

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