Manila clams shipped to Florida, 8 other states recalled over norovirus concerns, FDA says

Manila clams shipped to nine states, including Florida, have been recalled, the FDA announced Monday.

The recalled clams harvested by Lummi Indian Business Council were shipped to restaurants and food retailers in Florida, Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New York, Oregon and Washington with harvest dates Feb. 13 through March 3, 2026.

The FDA said the recalled clams may have been distributed to other states as well.

Oysters harvested from the same area of Washington by Drayton Harbor Oyster Company could also be infected. The FDA said the recalled oysters were sold in Washington.

The FDA said raw shellfish, such as oysters and clams, contaminated with norovirus can cause illness if eaten, and potentially severe illness in people with compromised immune systems. Food containing norovirus may look, smell and taste normal.

Health experts say people of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus. The most common symptoms of norovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Other symptoms include fever, headache and body aches.

A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. Most people with norovirus illness get better within 1 to 3 days.